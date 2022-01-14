Where to See Pauly DelVecchio from “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Live in 2022, according to DJ Pauly D

Where to See ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Star Pauly DelVecchio Live in 2022, According to DJ Pauly D

Pauly DelVecchio is best known as the “Prank War Champion” from MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but he is also known as DJ Pauly D, one of the country’s most popular touring DJs.

The reality TV star continues to perform live DJ sets for fans across the country.

Find out where DJ Pauly D will be performing live in 2022.

DelVecchio has wanted to be a DJ since the beginning of Jersey Shore. The 41-year-old reality star is still one of the most popular night club DJs, especially among Jersey Shore fans.

DelVecchio has already performed a few shows in 2022.

On December 31, he performed at WTR Pool and Grille in Tampa, Florida to ring in the new year.

On January, the well-known MTV DJ performed as well.

I’m rocking (hashtag)AcademyLA on Sunday, January 16th!!! Get your tickets here: https:t.coK0JX0gf2gj

DelVecchio has the following tour dates scheduled for 2022 (according to his website):

Fans can learn more about him and purchase tickets by visiting his website.

Furthermore, because DelVecchio still has residencies in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, more dates may be announced later this year.

Many fans are familiar with his 2010 hit “Beat Dat Beat (It’s Time To),” but the Jersey Shore star has several other singles, including 2012’s “Night of My Life” with Dash and 2013’s “Back To Love” with Jay Sean.

“Silver andamp; Gold,” DelVecchio’s most recent album with James Kaye, was released in 2019.

DelVecchio mentioned in the same year that he was working on a remix with Countess Luann de Lesseps from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives star said she was “blown away” after meeting DelVecchio and that they were “working things out” regarding a remix of her song “Feelin’ Jovani” after appearing on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live together (via Page Six).

The song’s remix hasn’t been made public yet.

On January 1, the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered on MTV.

In new episodes, DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall return as the family travels to Florida for an unforgettable vacation.

