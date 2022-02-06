Where to Watch ‘Abbott Elementary,’ as well as How Many Episodes the First Season Has

Where to Watch ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Plus How Many Episodes the First Season Has

Abbott Elementary is a new ABC sitcom about the staff of a Philadelphia public school and the challenges they face in helping their students thrive despite a lack of funding.

Janelle James plays the principal, Tyler James Williams plays a new substitute teacher, and Quinta Brunson plays an overly optimistic second-grade teacher, who also wrote the comedy.

Where can viewers watch Abbott Elementary online, and how many episodes does season 1 contain?

The ABC workplace comedy 2021 airs Tuesdays at 98c.

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, fuboTV, Google Play Movies and TV, Hulu, Spectrum TV, VUDU, and YouTube TV are among the streaming services that offer Abbott Elementary.

The first six episodes have already aired to critical acclaim, with a Rotten Tomatoes average rating of 8.4 out of 10.

Season 1 of Abbott Elementary will have 13 episodes, according to IMDb, with Art Teacher (ep.

Work Family (episode 7),

Step Class (ep. 8), Step Class (ep.

9), and Open House (episode

10), as well as Zoo Balloon, the rumored finale.

As the season progresses, it’s unclear whether the show will include more episodes.

Quinta Brunson, who also created the sitcom, stars in the mockumentary as Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher.

Janine, who describes herself as an optimist, genuinely wants to help her students but must strike a balance between caring too much and caring too little.

She admires Barbara Howard, a no-nonsense kindergarten teacher played by Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has been teaching for decades and, despite her stern demeanor, has a heart for her students and colleagues.

Chris Perfetti, played by Jacob Hill, is an enthusiastic history teacher who enjoys his job but lacks backbone, which causes him to become a punching bag for his students.

Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), the other second-grade teacher, lives in South Jersey and is described by Chris as “sketchy.”

Regardless, she has no qualms about enlisting the help of her “connections” to assist her coworkers.

Janelle James plays Ava Coleman, an unqualified principal who admittedly got her job through blackmail.

Despite the fact that she misappropriates funds and takes advantage of her position, the principal appears to care about her…

