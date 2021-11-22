Where to Watch ‘Jirisan’ with Subtitles in Korea

Where Can I Watch ‘Jirisan’ With Subtitles?

Jirisan, a Korean drama starring Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon, is becoming a popular topic of discussion.

The drama transports viewers to South Korea’s Mount Jiri, which features breathtaking scenery.

A team of rescue rangers works alongside the beauty of the mountains to find lost hikers in dangerous conditions.

Simultaneously, the characters are confronted with a terrifying murder mystery.

There are streaming platforms that offer Jirisan with subtitles in multiple languages for non-Korean audiences.

The K-drama’s dynamic storyline and the thrill of seeing the rangers kick into high gear to save hikers in peril, no matter the cost, has fans enthralled.

Jirisan has already made history on tvN and continues to captivate fans.

Seo Yi-kang (Jun) is the most experienced ranger on the mountain.

The mountains become the hunting ground for a killer after the arrival of a new recruit, Kang Hyun-jo (Ju).

As the rangers tackle rescue missions and deadly forest fires, as they did in episode 8, Yi-kang and Hyun-jo search for clues as to who is making murders appear to be hiking accidents.

When episode 1 revealed a major plot twist involving the supernatural and a time jump, fans praised the K-drama.

Yi-kang needs to go back in time to find answers.

Viewers are dissatisfied with product placement in ‘Jirisan,’ but it’s nothing new in Korean dramas.

Jirisan is a tvN original Korean drama produced in collaboration with the iQiyi streaming platform.

The drama can be watched with subtitles in nine different languages on the platform.

Viewers can choose from simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Thai, Bahasa Malaysia, Vietnamese, and Bahasa Indonesia, in addition to English.

Subtitles on the iQiyi website and app have a unique feature.

If the ones provided aren’t completely accurate, users can submit their own subtitle suggestions.

The app is also user-friendly, with the option to select the user’s preferred language for the website.

On iQiyi, Jirisan isn’t available in a dubbed version.

Non-subscribers can watch the K-drama for free for the first three episodes.

VIP members and paid subscribers have early access to Saturday and Sunday episodes.

The title song ‘Yours’ by BTS for the Korean drama ‘Jirisan’ has taken over iTunes and has a new music video.

Viki is another option for watching Jirisan if you’re looking for another streaming platform.

The well-known Asian video-on-demand service…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/e7Hdb7PVXYo?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] <p>[wpcc-script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]