Where to Watch MTV’s ‘Floribama Shore’: Every Season of the Reality Show

Since season 4 of Floribama Shore ended in December 2021 and there are rumors that the show will be canceled, many fans want to know where they can watch episodes of the reality TV show.

Learn how to watch all seasons of Floribama Shore.

Plus, find out what we know about the MTV series’ future and the new reality show Floribama Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano is working on.

Floribama Shore is available to stream or rent on fuboTV, Paramount(plus), and MTV at the time of publication. Vudu has all four seasons of Floribama Shore available to rent or buy.

Meanwhile, Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes have three seasons of Floribama Shore available to rent or buy.

The easiest way to watch Floribama Shore episodes is to subscribe to Paramount(plus), FuboTV, or MTV. Paramount(plus) and MTV have all four seasons available, but FuboTV only has Season 4 right now.

Floribama Shore has not been officially canceled as of the time of publication.

MTV, on the other hand, has yet to announce a new season of the reality show.

Given the recent tensions between Gus Smyrnios and the rest of the cast, the reality show may be cancelled permanently.

“Gus is responding to people on Twitter about how he isn’t returning [because]MTV told him not to,” a Reddit user noted.

“The main tweet to which he is replying has been removed.

Does anyone have the deleted tweet? I’m assuming he called out production and so on.”

Smyrnios expressed his displeasure with production in another tweet, saying that they “lied on my name about things” and “continued to push a false storyline.”

It’s unclear where the cast stands now, but with so much animosity between Smyrnios and the rest of the cast, many fans believe they won’t be able to reunite for another season.

“The ratings for this last season were horrible,” some have said, demanding a recast of Floribama Shore.

However, if it does, they should definitely recast” (via Reddit).

It’s possible that a remake of Floribama Shore isn’t required.

Instead, 495 Productions is developing a new reality show.

Although Floribama Shore isn’t returning, a new reality show from the same production company is on the way.

Smyrnios even mentioned a new show called Buckhead Shore on Twitter.

