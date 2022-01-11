Where Was ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ FOX’s Thrilling Crime Drama Filmed?

Where Did FOX’s Thrilling Crime Drama ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Take Place?

The Cleaning Lady, FOX’s newest crime drama, has already captivated viewers after just two episodes.

Many fans are now eager to learn everything there is to know about the show.

Thony De La Rosa visits Las Vegas during her stay in the United States, but was The Cleaning Lady actually shot there?

Thony, a Cambodian doctor who moves to the United States with her son Luca, is played by Elodie Yung.

She’s looking for medical help for Luca, who was recently diagnosed with a fatal immunodeficiency disorder.

When Thony’s visa expires, she is stranded in Las Vegas and unable to provide care for Luca.

Thony and Luca are supported by Thony’s sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan), who works for a cleaning company.

A cleaning job at an underground fighting ring puts her in serious danger one night.

She witnesses a mob murder, but she saves herself by volunteering to clean up the crime scene.

She witnesses a mob murder, but she saves herself by volunteering to clean up the aftermath.

She agrees to the job only if Arman can protect her and find care for Luca, as she is desperate to save her son.

How long will she be able to avoid the criminal underworld?

On and off-screen, these two are like sisters.

(hashtag)TheCleaningLady(hashtag)BehindTheScenes

https:t.co7NpJh7mTV5pic.twitter.comSZmM7gbGsT https:t.co7NpJh7mTV5pic.twitter.comSZmM7gbGsT https:t.co7NpJh7

Although Thony’s mob work takes him all over Sin City, The Cleaning Lady was shot in a nearby state.

Season 1 was primarily shot in New Mexico, specifically Albuquerque and its environs.

There were a few days of filming in Las Vegas, however.

The production used “approximately 200 New Mexico crew members, 6 New Mexico principal actors, and over 1,800 New Mexico background and extras,” according to the New Mexico Film Office.

The Cleaning Lady shot its pilot in New Mexico before returning to film the rest of season 1 in the same state.

They looked at a few other locations, according to showrunner Melissa Carter of the Albuquerque Journal.

Albuquerque, on the other hand, wowed them with its beauty.

“We were battling it out to have it in Los Angeles or Santa Clarita, California,” Carter explained.

“After visiting Albuquerque, we realized it was entirely possible.”

[Albuquerque] looked like the suburbs from the high end to the rest of it….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

These 2 are like sisters, on and off-screen. #BehindTheScenes#TheCleaningLady

: https://t.co/7NpJh7mTV5pic.twitter.com/SZmM7gbGsT

— The Cleaning Lady FOX (@CleaningLadyFOX) January 8, 2022

[email protected]_nyc is just as excited as we are!

Watch the series premiere of #TheCleaningLady in just 2 days on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/enwFcAmkBu

— The Cleaning Lady FOX (@CleaningLadyFOX) January 1, 2022