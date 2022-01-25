Where Was ‘The Gilded Age’ Filmed?

In HBO’s lavish new period drama The Gilded Age, Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes swaps England for the United States.

The show, which debuts in January, is based on a true story.

The late-nineteenth-century drama 24, pits an old-money New York family against a nouveau riche railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife.

The social scheming takes place in the opulent mansions of Manhattan and the opulent estates of Newport, Rhode Island, where some of the show’s filming took place.

What Is Life Like at Highclere Castle When ‘Downton Abbey’ Isn’t Filming?

Families like the Astors and the Vanderbilts built “cottages” in Newport during the Gilded Age so they could get away from the city in the summer and socialize with other members of the elite.

Many of these mansions have survived.

A number of locations have been chosen as filming locations for the new show.

According to The Providence Journal, the series features The Breakers, Chateau-sur-Mer, Marble House, Rosecliff, The Elms, and The Ledges.

However, one well-known house was left out of the show: Beechwood.

The Astor family owned the mansion, and members of the family appear in The Gilded Age.

Current owner, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, denied a request to film at the home, according to location manager Lauri Pitkus.

The only Manhattan location used was the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, despite the fact that much of The Gilded Age takes place in New York City.

Instead, studio backlots were used to film street scenes.

According to New York Upstate, Troy, New York, also served as a stand-in for 19th-century New York City.

Filming took place in and around Washington Park, a private park similar to Gramercy Park in New York City, and the Monument Square area of the city.

According to the Albany Times-Union, Oakwood Cemetery, the Troy Savings Bank Musical Hall, Troy Public Library, and the Rensselaer County Court House also make appearances on screen.

Filming parts of The Gilded Age in Troy had several advantages for filmmakers.

A local expert told WMHT (via Twitter) that tax credits were a motivator.

In addition, the city has a large collection of 19th-century structures, making it easier to recreate the atmosphere of old New York.

“You can go to…,” The Gilded Age production designer Bob Shaw told WMHT. “Troy just has this wealth of houses from the 1830s, 1840s, 1850s.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.