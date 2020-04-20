which actors double the characters in French version?

Like any animated film, Hôtel Transylvanie lives thanks to the actors and actresses who lend their voices to the characters. Find the list of French voices in the casting.

[Mis à jour le 19 avril 2020 à 20h45] An animated film lives on thanks to the dubbers who lend their voices to the characters staged. Hotel Transylvania is no exception to the rule. And if the actors and actresses who lend their voices in the French version of the film are not necessarily well known to the general public, their voices they are. In the role of Count Dracula, we find actor Serge Faliu, very active in French dubbing: he usually lends his voice to American actors Adam Sandler, Chris Tucker and James Marsters. In terms of animation, he doubles the Donkey in Shrek, scare me! and The Shrektacular Christmas of the Donkey, but also Killian in Les Incognitos. Dracula’s daughter Mavis is voiced by Belgian actress Virginie Efira, best known for her roles in cinema (Sibyl, Un amour impossible, Victoria, Le grand bain …). The character of Jonathan is interpreted by the animator and humorist Alex Goude (Le Grand journal, La France a un incredible talent, La Maison Lumni …). Find below the full cast of French voices from Hotel Transylvania:

Serge Faliu: Dracula

Virginie Efira: Mavis

Alex Goude: Jonathan

Xavier Fagnon: Franck, the Monster of Frankenstein

William Coryn: the invisible man

Guillaume Lebon: Wayne the werewolf

Daniel Lobé: Murray the mummy

Michel Mella: Quasimodo, the chef

Marie Vincent: Eunice, Frankenstein’s wife

Synopsis – Welcome to the Hotel Transylvania, the sumptuous hotel of Dracula, where monsters and their families can finally live their lives, relax and party “monstrously” as they wish without being bothered by humans. For the birthday of his daughter, the young Mavis, who is celebrating his 118 spring, Dracula invites the most famous monsters in the world Frankenstein and his wife, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, a family of werewolves, and many still others … Everything goes very well, until a human arrives by chance at the hotel and befriends Mavis …