Which actress thought Bea Arthur intimidated Estelle Getty on ‘The Golden Girls’?

Which Star on ‘The Golden Girls’ Thought Bea Arthur Intimidated Estelle Getty?

While The Golden Girls is a fan favorite that spans generations, the show’s stars didn’t make it through seven seasons without rumors of feuding.

According to those who worked on the show, there was some tension behind the scenes, including two stars who named their commanding co-star, Bea Arthur, as the focal point.

Which Golden Girl claimed that star and activist Estelle Getty was “unconsciously intimidated” by Arthur, and what is the truth behind Arthur’s rumored on-set rivalry with Betty White?

Rue McClanahan addressed reports that Getty had trouble memorizing lines for her role as Sophia Petrillo on The Golden Girls in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2007.

“After the audience had gone, we stayed late and reshot all of her scenes.”

[…] Estelle was humiliated and embarrassed, poor little thing,” she said.

When they did their spin-off, The Golden Palace, without Arthur, McClanahan noticed that Getty “didn’t have that problem anymore.”

She eventually came to the conclusion that Arthur’s presence had influenced Getty’s performance.

“[…] I started to think it was Bea Arthur’s influence because she wasn’t on Golden Palace,” she confessed.

“I believe [Getty] was inadvertently intimidated by Bea.”

McClanahan added a new example to the list to bolster her argument.

“You may recall that Estelle went on to do Empty Nest for a few years after that.”

She was a regular and had no problems,” she continued.

“Perhaps it wasn’t Bea, maybe it was just a coincidence that once Bea was gone, Estelle wasn’t scared anymore,” she concluded.

Getty wasn’t the only Golden Girl star who was rumored to be nervous around Arthur.

For decades, there have been rumors of a tense relationship between her and another co-star, White.

At least some of the speculation, according to White, was founded on fact.

Arthur wasn’t “very fond” of her while they worked together, she concluded.

Despite the fact that she claimed she had no idea what she was doing, she told Joy Behar that her co-star was “not overjoyed” with her.

(According to CNN)

Arthur’s son, on the other hand, said he didn’t believe his mother had any personal animosity toward White.

He put the tension down to Arthur’s personality and her serious attitude toward her work.

He guessed Arthur didn’t like how much White interacted with him in particular…

