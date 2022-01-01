Which Anime Should You Watch in Winter 2022?

The new year has arrived, and with it, the Winter 2022 anime season has begun.

There’s plenty to look forward to in 2022 after a slew of exciting anime series debuted in Fall 2021, including Komi Can’t Communicate and Lupin the 3rd.

Here’s what to look forward to in the second half of Attack on Titan’s final season, as well as the premieres of Tokyo 24th Ward and World’s End Harem.

Season 4B of ‘Attack on Titan’: Release Date, Trailer, and What to Expect From the Final Episodes

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is probably the most anticipated release of the Winter 2022 anime season, as it will finally bring the popular shonen series to a close.

Fans are hoping for a big send-off for the show after Hajime Isayama’s manga ends in 2021.

On that front, the recently released trailers have been promising.

The anime’s final episodes premiere on January, following an action-packed first half.

Another returning series that fans are excited for is How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Part 2, which is near the top of MyAnimeList’s winter listings.

I’ll be arriving in January.

The new episodes will continue Kazuya Souma’s quest to fix the fantasy kingdom he now rules, as the title suggests.

The Case Study of Vanitas returns in January, with new episodes premiering on January 15th.

The vampire series premiered in July 2021, and fans are eager to see what Noé has in store for her next adventure.

Here’s what else is confirmed for Winter 2022, in addition to those highly anticipated anime:

Every anime season brings exciting new releases, and Winter 2022 is no exception.

A slew of new series are set to debut in the coming months, many of them with intriguing premise.

Tokyo 24th Ward is one of the first shows to premiere during the winter season, with a premiere date set for January.

It will focus on three people who live on a man-made island in Tokyo Bay.

Following a series of mysterious and tragic events, they’ll play a role in saving their home.

The mystery of Tokyo 24th Ward, which isn’t based on a manga, should keep viewers on edge throughout.

In addition, the popular World’s End Harem manga will be adapted into an anime in Winter 2022, and fans are extremely excited to see it.

In January, it will make its debut.

