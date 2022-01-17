Which cat breeds make the best pets?

What are the best cat breeds for pets?

Despite popular belief, cats, like dogs, can be gentle, sociable, and loyal.

These are the best cat breeds to keep as pets if you work full-time or live in a flat.

Although each cat has its own personality and quirks, some breeds are easier to care for and bond with than others.

Here are five breeds to consider when looking for the ideal feline companion.

Maine coons, with their large stature and thick fur coat, are an excellent pet choice.

These friendly giants are known for being sociable and playful, and they are not afraid to show affection to their owners.

Maine Coons are ideal for people who prefer dogs because they enjoy being walked on a leash, playing fetch, and hunting.

They’re a great addition to any pet-loving household because they’re smart, easy to train, and non-aggressive.

With their lively and active personalities, Siamese kittens know how to make their presence known.

They have a distinct appearance that makes them attractive to the eye, and they don’t need much grooming or combing.

They are intelligent and charming, and they have a strong bond with their owners.

However, do not leave them alone for an extended period of time; they thrive when they are surrounded by people or other pets.

These fluffy, adorable cats have long lifespans and no breed-specific issues, making them an ideal balance of social and independent cats.

This makes them an ideal pet for families looking for a long-term companion for their children.

British shorthairs are calm and prefer their alone time and independence; don’t pick them up unless they give you the signal.

They get along well with both dogs and children, and once they form a bond with their owner, they are incredibly loyal.

Their blue-grey coats are the most common, but they can also be tabby or even colorpoint.

Persians, the model lap cat, will patiently wait for you to take a seat so they can cuddle up to you.

Because they are quiet and don’t engage too often, these sweet, gentle animals are ideal for someone looking for a pet to unwind with.

Their cute smooshed-in faces, short noses, big eyes, and small ears will quickly win you over.

Just make sure to brush their fur frequently, as their unique coats can become matted and messy if not properly cared for.

Scottish Fold cats are obedient and sociable, eager to engage in all activities with their owners.

These gregarious creatures thrive in a large family with…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.