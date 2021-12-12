Which country has the greatest number of Miss Universe winners?

On Sunday, December 1, the 70th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Eilat, Israel.

It will be broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo on June 12th.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Carson Kressley will host from the backstage area, with Steve Harvey as the main host.

Andrea Meza, the current Miss Universe from Mexico, will crown the winner.

Eager viewers will tune in to see which of the 80 women from around the world will take home the coveted title; however, which country has produced the most winners?

Scott Clifton Wins French Award, Rena Sofer Judges Miss Universe

While dozens of women compete for the title of Miss Universe, from Albania’s Ina Dacji to Vietnam’s Kim Duyen Nguyen Huynh, only a few semi-finalists will be chosen.

Those who make it past the preliminary round are invited to compete in the televised pageant.

Miss USA Elle Smith will compete in this year’s Miss Universe pageant to represent the United States.

Miss USA 2021 was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the 23-year-old from Kentucky was crowned there in November 2021.

In honor of (hashtag)MISSUNIVERSE’s 70th anniversary, we asked the class of 2021 what changes they hoped to see in the next 70 years! pic.twitter.comRqAjS5oodK

Gal Gadot Attempts to Win Miss Universe on Purpose — ‘I Was Very Naughty’

Leila Lopes made history when she became the first woman from Angola to win Miss Universe in 2011.

Perhaps this year’s winner will be a delegate from the United Arab Emirates, who is competing in the pageant for the first time.

However, in the past, a few countries have dominated the race.

Miss Universe winners from Venezuela and the United States are the most numerous.

Since 1953, eight American women have won the crown.

In 2012, Olivia Culpo was the most recent American winner.

In 2013, Gabrielle Isler became Venezuela’s seventh Miss Universe titleholder since 1979, bringing the country’s total to seven.

Five Puerto Rican women have won Miss Universe titles.

Four winners have come from the Philippines, while Sweden, Mexico, and South Africa have each produced one…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

In celebration of the 70th Anniversary of #MISSUNIVERSE, we asked the 2021 what changes the hoped to see over the NEXT 70 YEARS! pic.twitter.com/RqAjS5oodK — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 12, 2021