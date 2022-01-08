Which DJ has a higher net worth: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D or Diplo?

Two of the most well-known DJs in the world are Diplo and Pauly D.

But who has the higher net worth? Let’s compare the incomes of the Jersey Shorestar and the creator of “Lean On” to see who has amassed the most wealth.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio has a net worth of (dollar)20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is a DJ and reality star.

DelVecchio made the majority of his money as a DJ in Las Vegas and as a star on the MTV reality show Jersey Shore.

DJ Pauly D has always loved music, but he first rose to prominence in 2009 as a cast member on Jersey Shore.

DelVecchio won the 2011 Teen Choice Award for Favorite Reality Star: Male after quickly gaining popularity.

Pauly D had his own MTV spinoff show, The Pauly D Project, which he starred in.

He returned to the Jersey Shore sequel series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in 2018, with the majority of the original cast members.

In 2019, DelVecchio and his Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino starred in the MTV reality dating show Double Shot at Love.

DelVecchio also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Famously Single with his then-girlfriend Aubrey O’Day.

In 2010, the reality star dropped the single “Beat Dat Beat (It’s Time To).”

He announced a three-album deal with G-Unit Records in 2011.

He opened for Britney Spears on her Femme Fatale Tour the same year, and again in 2012.

Pauly D has yet to release a full album, despite the fact that he has released several singles.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diplo is an American DJ, producer, and songwriter worth (dollar)50 million.

Diplo’s real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, and he is best known for co-founding the musical groups Major Lazer and LSD. His stage name “Diplo” is short for “Diplodocus,” which refers to Pentz’s fascination with dinosaurs.

While attending the University of Central Florida, Diplo worked as a DJ for a local radio station.

In the early 2000s, after meeting DJ Low Budget, the two musicians began throwing parties and releasing mixtapes together.

Big Nada Records released Diplo’s new album, Florida.

The DJ created “The Mausoleum,” a studio where he hosted a variety of artists.

After working with MIA on Piracy Funds Terrorism, he gained international acclaim…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.