which ingredients for the recipes of April 6 and 7?

TOUS IN THE KITCHEN – This Monday, viewers of Tous en cuisine live with Cyril Lignac will be able to prepare penne with basil pesto and a chocolate cake. Find the list of ingredients for Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 April 2020.

[Updatedon6[Misàjourle6April 2020 at 3:22 pm] It has become an essential daily meeting for almost 2 million French people. Every evening, at 6.45 p.m., M6 broadcasts the show Tous en cuisine live with Cyril Lignac. The objective? The chef, also a member of the Meilleur Pâtissier, cooks live, with other families and stars, accessible, balanced and quick recipes to enjoy right after for the evening meal. This Monday, April 6, 2020, Tous en cuisine offers to prepare penne pesto with basil and a chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream. A recipe that looks simple but is sure to be delicious thanks to the chef’s advice.

With Tous en cuisine, Cyril Lignac offers dishes accessible to everyone that everyone can make with simple ingredients to find in the fridge. So don’t expect great gastronomic recipes, but rather delicious family recipes. If you don’t have all the ingredients, don’t panic, Cyril Lignac offers alternatives! Thanks to a direct system via Instagram, apprentice cooks lost in the recipe can interact with the chef and ask their questions via social networks. Every week, theth site CuisineAZ proposes in advance the list of ingredients for the recipes from Monday to Friday. The site also summarizes all the recipes offered in the program in order to reproduce them at home. If you are more fond of the M6 ​​television format, the 6play site also offers to replay the preparations. And we must take advantage, because after confinement, the show will be over, Cyril Lignac not wishing to pursue the concept beyond.

This week, the French will be able to cook penne with basil pesto, a chocolate cake, potato pancakes or even a lemon tagine chicken. Remember to weigh the ingredients well before the start of the show to save time and be able to follow the recipe live. You will find on the Cuisine AZ website the full list of ingredients for the week so that you can anticipate when shopping. Note that the quantities indicated are for 4 people. Here is the complete list of ingredients (for 4 people) that you will need for the recipes of Cyril Lignac from Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 April 2020:

Ingredients for Monday April 6:

Penne with basil pesto:

55 g almond powder or hazelnut powder or pine nuts

1 garlic clove

50 g grated parmesan

8 tablespoons olive oil

1 lemon juice

40 g fresh basil leaves

350 g penne or other pasta

Chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream:

100 g dark chocolate

100 g sugar

100 g whole skinless almonds (blanched) or hazelnuts or pecans

100 g sweet butter

100g of flour

10 cl whole milk

butter and flour for the mold

1 pinch of fine salt

vanilla ice cream or other flavors

Ingredients for Tuesday April 7:

Potato pancake, arugula salad, tomatoes:

150 g potatoes, peeled and diced

4 cl whole liquid cream

40 g flour

100 g of cheese (emmental, gruyère, parmesan)

2 whole eggs

200 g arugula or other salads

100 g cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons of white balsamic vinegar or vinegar of your choice

Olive oil

Small pots of vanilla cream :

100 g whole milk

5 egg yolks

90 g sugar or vanilla sugar

450 g cream

1 to 2 vanilla pods

Every evening of the week, at 6.45 p.m., Cyril Lignac cooks simple, accessible and delicious recipes for the family. Viewers have already been able to cook a chocolate mousse, a green apple curry chicken but also a vegetable wok or a mimosa egg toast, a chocolate roulade, a turmeric carrot soup but also banana and caramel sauce pancakes. All shows are available for replay on the 6play website. If you prefer a written recipe, the CuisineAZ site will put them online as you go along on its website.

Everyone in the kitchen live with Cyril Lignac is broadcast daily on M6 from 6.45pm. This lasts about an hour, enough to prepare the evening meal and enjoy it in stride. Did you miss a cooking lesson from Cyril Lignac? Do not panic, the sixth channel offers to watch them streaming on its replay site 6play. Something to enjoy throughout the week.

In Tous en cuisine en direct with Cyril Lignac, there is the chef, the animators, but also families who prepare recipes from home and who can interact with the chef if they have questions. Do you want to participate in the new M6 show? You just have to apply for the casting announcement put online by the chain by clicking on the link. You have to be reactive, since the site indicates that the casting announcement will expire by May 21, 2020.

For this innovative concept of cooking show, M6 called on chef Cyril Lignac. The latter is already active on the sixth channel: after having participated for several seasons in Top Chef, he has been a member of the jury for Best Pastry Chef since 2012 alongside Mercotte. When he does not appear on television, the chef is recognized as the owner of the restaurants Le Chardenoux, Aux Prés and Le Bar des Prés, but also the shops La Pâtisserie Cyril Lignac and La Chocolaterie Cyril Lignac, all located in Paris.

What audiences for everyone in the kitchen?

Since its launch on March 21, 2020 on M6, Tous en cuisine has demonstrated its potential, audience success stories that have been confirmed in the coming weeks. On average, the new concept carried by Cyril Lignac brings together between 1.6 million and 2 million viewers. The most followed program was that of Thursday, April 2, 2020, where 2,400,000 gourmands followed the recipes of the professional chef. On average, Tous en cuisine direct with Cyril Lignac achieves between 7 and 10% market share.

All in the kitchen, live with Cyril Lignac – on the TV program at 6.45pm on M6