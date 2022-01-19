Which Marvel Disney(plus) Villain Does Ethan Hawke Play in ‘Moon Knight’?

In the Marvel Disney(plus) show “Moon Knight,” which villain does Ethan Hawke play?

The trailer for Marvel’s newest Disney(plus) show, Moon Knight, is finally here, and it looks incredible.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are raving about the first trailer and are counting down the days until the premiere.

However, until then, everyone will begin dissecting the trailer and speculating on what will happen in the show.

Many people believe that Ethan Hawke will play an iconic villain in Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac was widely expected to play Marc Spector in Moon Knight.

Fans are first introduced to Steven Grant, one of Marc’s personalities, in the trailer.

In the comic books, Marc is a marine who becomes a mercenary.

He dies while on a mission in Sudan, lying in front of a statue of Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god.

Marc is saved by the god, but as a result, he is forced to fight crime as a superhero.

He also develops dissociative identity disorder, resulting in multiple personalities.

Jake Lockley, a taxi driver who is not seen in the trailer, is the superhero’s other personality besides Marc and Steven.

In the video, fans can also see Ethan Hawke’s mysterious character.

He appears to be a cult leader, surrounded by obedient followers.

“It must be very difficult,” he says to Steven.

In your head, there are voices.

You are in a state of disarray.

“Embrace the craziness.”

Only a few actors had confirmed roles in the upcoming Marvel Disney(plus) series prior to the trailer’s release.

The title character is played by Oscar Isaac, and Anton Mogart is played by Gaspard Ulliel.

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy have been cast in Moon Knight in unspecified roles.

The identity of Hawke’s character has been revealed, thanks to the trailer.

When the closed captioning on during the Moon Knight trailer is turned on, it is revealed that Ethan Hawke is playing Arthur Harrow.

Harrow is related to Moon Knight from the comic books, according to Inverse.

He’s a minor character who stole information from secret Nazi experiments on “pain theory” and met Moon Knight after abducting people to continue the experiments.

In terms of Arthur Harrow, the series will most likely deviate from the comic books.

Many believe Hawke is portraying the Sun King, one of Moon Knight’s most nefarious foes, because he is rumored to be playing the main antagonist in Moon Knight.

The Sun King is a fictional character in Marvel Comics…

