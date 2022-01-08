Which member of the Golden Trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint, will have the highest net worth in 2022?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint: Which Member of the Golden Trio Has the Highest Net Worth in 2022?

With an HBO Max special called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Harry Potter is commemorating two decades of magic.

Throughout the two-hour reunion, familiar faces from the franchise discuss their contributions to the films.

The cast has clearly matured since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

What are the current net worths of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint after 20 years?

The Golden Trio actors, as well as many other members of the Harry Potter cast, returned for HBO Max’s reunion special.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were all in attendance.

Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and a slew of other celebrities joined them.

Of course, many of the children who grew up on the Harry Potter set have continued to act into adulthood.

Although Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint are best known for their roles as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, they’ve gone on to have successful careers.

Given how much work they’ve done since the end of Harry Potter, it’s safe to assume that all three actors are well compensated.

But, in 2022, who among Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint has the highest net worth?

Shared childhood memories

New memories were formed.

On New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: (hashtag)ReturnToHogwarts premieres. pic.twitter.comb0b6EQWoO9

Daniel Radcliffe may have played The Boy Who Lived, but he’s gone on to amass a sizable fortune through a slew of other films and television shows.

Some of his most well-known post-Hogwarts works include Now You See Me and Miracle Workers.

He’s even done a Broadway show.

Radcliffe is worth an estimated (dollar)110 million in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Following his time in the Harry Potter cast, Radcliffe has had a number of notable roles.

Emma Watson’s net worth has also grown significantly over time.

She starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and portrayed Sam in the 2012 adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Watson’s net worth appears to be lower than Radcliffe’s, despite the name recognition of her post-Potter projects.

Her celebrity net worth is estimated to be (dollar)85 million, just shy of (dollar)100 million, but still impressive.

Finally, Rupert Grint is most likely…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.