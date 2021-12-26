Which members of BTS were found to be Covid-19 virus carriers?

Which BTS members have been identified as Covid-19 virus carriers?

Three members of the pop music group BTS tested positive for Covid19 shortly after arriving in their home country of South Korea.

Following the band’s various performances in the United States, the band’s management announced their diagnosis.

Three members of BTS tested positive for Covid-19 following their return to South Korea on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

After their first pandemic-era concert in the US, RM, Suga, and Jin all tested positive.

The three of them are fully vaccinated, according to their management company, BIGHIT Music.

Jin has had mild symptoms, including a light fever, while RM has been asymptomatic.

Suga is also asymptomatic and is being held in quarantine in his home country of South Korea.

The three members’ diagnoses have no bearing on BTS’ hiatus.

BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement on Twitter on December 5, 2021, announcing a “BTS official long vacation notice.”

“After they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, we would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take their second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” the Tweet read.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are among the seven members of the band who will take a break over the holidays.

The band has remained “active” in order to “engage with fans” during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, according to the statement.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a slew of negative consequences, the K-pop group says it has provided them with inspiration.

After their “Map of the Soul” tour was canceled due to safety concerns, the band took advantage of their downtime to rebrand themselves and begin singing entirely in English.

Their three English songs “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance” all went to No. 1 as a result of their decisions.

The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Despite the songs’ success, some members of the band told Billboard that they weren’t initially sold on the concept.

Jin admitted that singing in English felt unnatural to him at first.

“The English I learned in class wasn’t at all like the English in the song,” he explained.

“First, I had to erase everything in my head.”

RM went on to say that while he didn’t like the idea, he understands that there was “no other option,” and that it was a necessary step in keeping the band’s buzz alive.

