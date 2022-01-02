Which of the Golden Trio members, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint, will have the highest net worth in 2022?

Which member of the Golden Trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint, will have the highest net worth in 2022?

With an HBO Max special called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Harry Potter is commemorating two decades of magic.

Throughout the two-hour reunion, familiar faces from the franchise discuss their contributions to the films.

The cast has clearly matured since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

What are the net worths of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint 20 years later?

Many members of the Harry Potter cast, including the Golden Trio actors, returned for HBO Max’s reunion special.

During the celebration, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were in the spotlight.

Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and a slew of other celebrities joined them on the red carpet.

Of course, many of the children who grew up on the Harry Potter set have continued to act well into adulthood.

Although Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint are best known for their roles as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, they’ve gone on to have successful careers.

Given how much work they’ve done since the end of Harry Potter, it’s safe to assume that all three actors are well compensated.

Who has the highest net worth in 2022 among Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint?

Shared childhood memories

New memories were formed.

On New Year's Day, only on HBO Max, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: (hashtag)ReturnToHogwarts premieres.

Daniel Radcliffe may have played The Boy Who Lived, but he’s gone on to amass a sizable fortune through a slew of other films and television shows.

Some of his most well-known post-Hogwarts works include Now You See Me and Miracle Workers.

He’s even done a Broadway show.

Radcliffe is estimated to be worth (dollar)110 million by the year 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Following his time in the Harry Potter cast, Radcliffe has gone on to play a number of notable roles.

Emma Watson’s net worth has also increased significantly over the years.

She starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and played Sam in the 2012 adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Despite the fact that Watson’s post-Potter projects have garnered her name recognition, her net worth appears to be lower than Radcliffe’s.

Her estimated celebrity net worth is (dollar)85 million, just shy of (dollar)100 million, but still impressive.

Finally, Rupert Grint is most likely to have…

