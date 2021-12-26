Which of the ten ‘Real Housewives’ who were one and done deserves a second chance?

For more than a decade, Bravo has broadcasted the Real Housewives franchise.

From Beverly Hills to New York City, and everywhere in between, it has featured dozens of different cast members.

However, not every lady who receives her diamond, apple, orange, peach, or other prize is a show winner.

Some shows have only lasted one season before being canceled.

Here are ten Real Housewives who have left the show.

Which of the candidates is deserving of a second chance?

Kimberly Bryant was a member of the very first cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County, which premiered in 2006.

She is the quintessential one-season sensation.

Kimberly left the OC to avoid the California sun after being diagnosed with skin cancer several times.

Her kids are grown and out of the house, and she now lives in the Midwest.

According to The Daily Dish, she said, “The show has morphed into this huge phenomenon that’s much more dramatic, with a lot of backbiting and nastiness.”

“We kind of made it up as we went along when I was on it.”

It was part documentary, part soap opera, and all of it was done in jest.

I went into it with a lot of naivety.

But I have to say, I had a great time.”

Season 4 of RHONY was the first without Bethenny Frankel, and Cindy Barshop joined the cast.

She was essentially a “stand-in” for the SkinnyGirl mogul, and it wasn’t an easy task.

She only lasted one season, which was brutal for the majority of the cast.

In addition to Barshop’s departure at the end of season 4, Alex McCord, Kelly Bensimon, and Jill Zarin were all part of a major cast reshuffle.

“It was clear that the women genuinely didn’t like each other after the reunion,” Barshop told ABC News.

In 2009, DeShawn Snow told Essence magazine that leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta after only one season was not her choice.

She admitted that she didn’t see it coming and was disappointed when she was fired from the cast by Bravo.

“[One of the producers] called and said I was ‘too human for a circus show,’ and that because the show was so successful, they were about to up the drama, and they didn’t think I would fit in,”…

