Which of your best friends, Pete Davidson or Machine Gun Kelly, has the higher net worth?

Which of your best friends, Pete Davidson or Machine Gun Kelly, has a higher net worth?

For years, Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly have shared an endearingly close friendship.

They’ve backed each other up, conducted joint interviews, and collaborated on several projects.

Which of the famous friends, however, has the greater net worth?

Let’s compare the sources of income of Davidson and Kelly to see who has amassed the most wealth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pete Davidson has an estimated net worth of (dollar)8 million.

He is best known for his role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

He’s also a stand-up comedian and actor who’s appeared in a number of films.

In his hometown of Staten Island, Davidson began performing stand-up comedy at the age of 16.

He made his television debut in MTV’s comedy series Failosophy.

Until his first televised stand-up show, which aired on Gotham Comedy Live, the comedian appeared on various reality shows.

Davidson kept doing stand-up and appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a show starring former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg, as his comedy career grew.

He also had a small role in the film Trainwreck, in which he met Bill Hader from Saturday Night Live.

Davidson was able to audition for SNL thanks to his connection to Hader, and he began working on the show in 2014.

On the 40th season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Davidson made his debut.

27th of November, 2014.

He was only 20 years old when he joined the cast, making him one of the show’s youngest members.

On his first season, he received positive reviews from critics, who praised him for being relatable and making light of dark subjects.

By the end of the 44th season of Saturday Night Live, The Washington Post had named Davidson the show’s breakout star and most memorable performer.

In April 2016, Davidson filmed his first stand-up special for Comedy Central.

In January 2019, he embarked on a limited tour with John Mulaney, a fellow comedian and writer for Saturday Night Live, called “Sundays with Pete andamp; John.”

Davidson’s acting career grew as he appeared in films such as The Dirt, The Suicide Squad, and Set It Up.

Big Time Adolescence and The King of Staten Island were two of his films.

He voiced characters in TV shows such as The Real Bros of Simi Valley and The Guest Book…

