Which performer from the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 has the most No. 1 hits?

The Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 is set to be an unforgettable “Family Affair,” with some of hip-hop’s biggest names from the past three decades performing in front of millions of fans.

With their hit songs, Dre, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar have all cemented their places in music history.

But who has the most No. 1 albums?

Is it true that they only have one song under their belts?

Dre made his rap debut in the 1980s as a member of the legendary hip-hop group NWA, which popularized gangsta rap and redefined what it meant to be a rapper.

However, the group disbanded in 1991 after only a few years together, with artists like Dr.

Dr. Dre and Ice Cube went on to pursue solo careers.

Dre released his debut album The Chronic, which included hit singles like “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang.” “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” launched Dre’s solo career: it was certified platinum with over one million copies sold and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song is ranked No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Until now, Dr.

As a lead artist, Dre has never had a song chart at No. 1.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He has, however, reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 three times as a featured artist: twice in 1996 for his Tupac Shakur collaboration “California Love” and Blackstreet’s smash single “No Diggity,” and once more over a decade later on Eminem’s song “Crack a Bottle.”

Since his debut in the early 1990s as Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Dogg has been a hugely popular artist.

His first three albums all charted at No. 1 during the decade.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Despite the success of his early work in the 1990s, Snoop’s first (and to date, only) No. 1 hit didn’t come until 2004.

The classic Pharrell Williams song “Drop It Like It’s Hot” was the Billboard Hot 100’s No. 1 hit single.

Eminem rose through the ranks of hip-hop in the late 1990s before breaking out after the turn of the century.

He got his first No. 1 in 2004.

His hit song “Lose Yourself” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He continued to add No. 1 hits at the turn of the decade.

He now has a total of 1s in his possession.

“Crack” was released in 2009.

