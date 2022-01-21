Which Project ‘Feels Like [Her] Baby,’ Says Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney has been putting in a lot of effort to carve out a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

At a young age, the Washington native decided acting was her career path, and she has spent the last decade making her dream a reality.

Sweeney’s perseverance, fortunately, appears to be paying off.

In the last three years, the 24-year-old has booked a staggering number of films and television shows.

Sweeney’s face may have caught your eye while binge-watching your favorite TV show, even if you don’t recognize her name.

The White Lotus, Euphoria, Sharp Objects, and The Handmaid’s Tale are among the shows in which the actor has appeared.

Sweeney, on the other hand, isn’t just interested in television; she’s also appeared in a number of films, including Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

Sweeney, on the other hand, is always pushing herself to do more.

She is also interested in working behind the camera, in addition to giving nuanced performances in front of the camera.

While in captivity in 2020, she founded Fifty-Fifty Films, her own production company.

Sweeney announced shortly after launching that her first project, a series called The Players Table, was already in production at HBO.

Brad Pitt Instilled in Sydney Sweeney a Lifelong Mentality

Sweeney devotes her time and attention to every project she works on, but The Players Table holds a special place in her heart.

The show will follow a teenage girl who is trying to solve the mystery of her friend’s death, and is based on Jessica Goodman’s novel They Wish They WereUs.

Sweeney and Halsey, a musician who will be making their acting debut, will be the stars of the show.

“I read the book before it was released and just knew I had to make something with it,” Sweeney said of The Players Table in an interview with tmrw. “It feels like my baby.”

“I want to make this: this is what I want to start Fifty-Fifty Films with,” I told my team.

