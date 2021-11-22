Which Taylor Swift album will be re-recorded next? The Most Outrageous Fan Theories and Speculation

Taylor Swift just released Red (Taylor’s Version), but fans are already speculating about which of her early albums she’ll revisit next.

After losing control of her masters in a highly publicized battle with music manager Scooter Braun, the “State of Grace” singer embarked on a mission to rerecord her first six albums in 2019.

Of course, the decision is about ownership — whoever owns the masters gets paid when the music is purchased, streamed, or licensed — but the Pennsylvania native has also stated that it is about artistry.

In February 2021, she wrote on Instagram, “I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from.”

“Artists should own their work for a variety of reasons, the most obvious of which is that the artist is the only one who truly understands that body of work.”

Fearless, released in November 2008, was the first Swift album to be remastered.

Taylor’s Version includes duets with Maren Morris and Keith Urban, as well as six tracks described as “from the vault.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) became Swift’s ninth album to debut at No. 1 despite the fact that most of the album’s songs had already been heard by Swift fans over a decade prior.

When it was released in April 2021, it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Because the album’s streaming numbers were so high at the time, Billboard noted that it would have done so even if it hadn’t sold a single copy.

With the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), a rerecorded edition of her beloved 2012 album, the Cats actress gave her fans even more material to dig into seven months later.

The album included nine new “from the vault” tracks and an acoustic version of “State of Grace,” in addition to a 10-minute version of fan favorite “All Too Well.”

The “Wildest Dreams” singer thanked her fans for their support of her rerecording project on the album’s release day.

“If you hadn’t encouraged me, I would never have been able to go back and remake my previous work, discovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way,” she says.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Which Taylor Swift album will be re-recorded next? The Most Outrageous Fan Theories and Speculation

Which Taylor Swift Album Will Be Rerecorded Next? The Wildest Fan Theories and Speculation