While advocating for domestic violence victims alongside her daughter Zahara, Angelina Jolie chokes up.

Angelina Jolie delivered a moving speech about domestic violence, urging the US Senate to renew the Violence Against Women Act.

“Many people struggle to leave abusive situations because they’ve been made to feel worthless,” the 46-year-old actress said in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 9. “When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness.”

The Maleficent actress, who was joined at the press conference by her and Brad Pitt’s 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, explained that women’s feelings of “worthlessness” is one of the main reasons why “passing this law is one of the most important votes US senators will cast this year.”

The “ugly truth is violence in homes is normalized in our country,” according to Jolie, which is why many victims have allegedly not received the help and support they require following an assault.

Since 2013, the Violence Against Women Act has not been amended.

“Victims of our vailed systems are not allowed to be angry, as survivors of abuse know all too well.

She went on to say, “They’re supposed to be calm, patient, and polite when they ask.”

“However, you try to remain calm when your head is submerged and you’re drowning.”

When you see someone you care about being harmed, try to remain calm.”

The 58-year-old Fight Club actor shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with the Girl, Interrupted actress, who held back tears as she spoke about the children affected by domestic violence and the women who the system has failed.

“First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the children who are currently terrified and suffering.

And the many people for whom this legislation is too late,” Jolie said, her eyes welling up with tears.

“The women who have been abused by this system and have received little or no support, and who are still suffering from the pain and trauma of their abuse.”

Young adults who have overcome adversity and grown stronger as a result of their experiences.

