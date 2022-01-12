While dating as a 22-year-old trapped in the body of an 8-year-old, Shauna Rae claims she attracts “freaks and a**holes.”

DURING the season premiere of I Am Shauna Rae, the actress admitted that she has had bad luck with men, attracting mostly “freaks, a**holes, and idiots” because of her celebrity.

Shauna Rae, now in her twenties, slowed down her growth as a child due to chemotherapy she received as a child.

Shauna Rae announced that she is single and looking during the first episode of her TLC show.

She admitted to having difficulty dating, telling viewers that she seemed to be attracted to the wrong people.

“I am currently single.

I’m short, so don’t bother with me.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, she said, “I attract freaks, a**holes, and idiots.”

“It’s scary to put myself out there,” the reality star admitted, “but you have to put some risk in to get happiness.”

Shauna Rae’s celebrity makes it difficult for her to do many things, including dating.

“I’m 22 years old,” she explained on the show.

I’m 5 feet 10 inches tall and weigh 50 pounds.

I am physically in the body of an eight-year-old child.

I’m unable to drive.

Counters are out of my reach.

I’m going to have to jump on couches and beds.”

Shauna will be going on blind dates in episode two.

Based on the teaser, it’s unclear how Shauna Rae’s search for love will pan out.