While dating Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley reflects on meeting his future wife Sofia Pernas.

While dating Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley reflects on meeting his wife Sofia Pernas.

It’s all about being in the right place at the right time.

Justin Hartley reflected on how he met his now-wife, Sofia Pernas, at an inopportune time.

From 2015 to 2016, the actress and the This Is Us star worked together on The Young and the Restless.

“You meet in a variety of roles.

We didn’t work together very closely or for very long.

I knew she was a sweetheart.

In a new interview with Haute Living, Hartley says, “I enjoyed being around her.”

“However, I was at a different point in my life at the time.

I couldn’t help because I wasn’t available.”

Hartley was married to Chrishell Stause at the time.

He and the star of Selling Sunset began dating in 2014 and married in 2017, but Hartley filed for divorce in November of this year.

In February of 2021, their divorce was finalized.

“A lot of it has to do with timing.”

“I’m very fortunate to have not only found ‘the one,’ but to have found her when she was available and at the right time,” he adds.

Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) shared a post.

Hartley reconnected with Pernas following his divorce, and the two began dating in 2020 before marrying earlier this year.

“We married in March and are overjoyed! It’s amazing what can happen when you don’t force things.”

It doesn’t have to be difficult.

‘Oh, this is amazing,’ you think when you meet the right person.

“It’s just fantastic!” he exclaims.

“You’re incredibly drawn to and attached to this person.

You adore this person.

Even though we’ve only been married for a few months, I can’t imagine life without her.”

“I just knew,” Hartley says of his re-meeting with Pernas.

The human heart and mind are fascinating.

It isn’t codependency; I am simply at ease with myself.

I feel loved and valued.

I’m sure she agrees.

We simply have a fantastic relationship and a fantastic family.

It’s good for you and delicious.”

Stause was “a little surprised” by Hartley’s quick marriage to Pernas, according to a source who spoke to ET previously.

“Chrishell thinks Justin and Sofia’s relationship happened quickly, and she’s surprised by their marriage,” the source said.

