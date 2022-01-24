While discussing the purchase of a Staten Island Ferry with Colin Jost on ‘SNL,’ Pete Davidson breaks character.

During a funny segment on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, Pete Davidson couldn’t hold back his laughter.

The comedian appeared on the show to discuss the recent news that he and fellow Staten Island native and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost had bought a Staten Island Ferry boat together.

They discussed the sale with co-star Alex Moffat, who was playing a character who had recently purchased a boat.

“Hey! We bought a ferry, the sea’s windowless van,” Davidson joked.

“Yes, it’s very exciting; we thought it all through,” Jost added sarcastically.

“Well, actually, our boat is 300 feet long,” Davidson explained to Moffat as they discussed their difficulties parking the boat.

“Ew, look, it’s the width that counts,” Moffat responded.

“My boat looks like a tuna can,” Davidson exclaimed, laughing.

As the sketch progressed, he struggled to keep his composure.

The retired ferry boat was purchased for (dollar)280,100 by a group of investors who won an auction.

Paul Italia, a fellow investor mentioned in the sketch, said the group is considering turning the ferry into an “arts and entertainment venue” in an interview with The New York Times about the recent auction win.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Pete Davidson Breaks Character on ‘SNL’ While Talking About Buying a Staten Island Ferry With Colin Jost