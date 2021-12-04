While dressed as Santa Claus, Tim Allen screamed the F-Bomb at children on the set of ‘The Santa Clause 2′ – ’12 Children Looked Like You Ripped Their Legs Off’

For many families around the world, the Santa Clause trilogy is a must-see holiday film.

The story is intertwined with the Christmas season and is brimming with holiday cheer.

The Santa Clause holds a strong sense of nostalgia for many viewers who grew up watching it.

However, when Tim Allen screamed the F-bomb at them while still dressed as Santa Clause, some of the kids on the set of The Santa Clause 2 were scarred.

Aside from The Santa Clause movies, Allen has worked on family-oriented projects.

He is best known for his role as Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films, which continues to delight audiences of all ages.

Allen, on the other hand, admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he despises kids.

He went on to say that he works on a lot of family-oriented projects, but that doesn’t change his feelings about kids.

“I do it in my act; I’m not a big fan of kids,” Allen explained.

“I’ve got them.”

I’m partial to mine.

Other people’s kids irritate me.”

pic.twitter.com75OSdKekHE The Santa Clause 2 (2001)

Allen was asked if his swearing has ever gotten him into trouble in any of his family’s productions by Kelly Clarkson.

Every Christmas season, people in his immediate vicinity remind him of his work on The Santa Clause 2.

It wasn’t his proudest moment, but it made Clarkson laugh out loud on the talk show.

“It was like cats, they [children]wouldn’t leave me alone when we did The Santa Clause 2,” Allen said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I mean, I’m dressed as Santa Clause, we had a North Pole set, we used real kids, and we’re looking for the North Pole in a submarine scene.”

After that, the Air Force flies over the North Pole.

“They had a sonar beacon,” says the narrator.

“Everybody gotta be quiet!” Allen continued. “These two kids were fighting in the back, it was late afternoon, and I’d been in this stuff way too long.”

I’m enraged and sweaty, and the camera had no choice but to turn around and catch my attention.

Then the movie starts, and it’s Santa.

‘He hit me,’ ‘he pinched me,’ ‘Cut,’ these kids say again.

For a while, the Toy Story actor kept his cool, but his patience was running out.

Finally, he let go of it.

As an example,

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]