While filming ‘Batgirl,’ Brendan Fraser receives a heartwarming birthday surprise.

While filming ‘Batgirl,’ Brendan Fraser gets a heartwarming birthday surprise.

Filming for the upcoming Batgirl film is underway, and the cast and crew recently celebrated Brendan Fraser’s 53rd birthday.

Director Adil El Arbi shared a photo of Fraser holding a cake, as well as a sweet video of the on-set surprise.

Before jokingly telling everyone to get back to work, Fraser is visibly moved.

El Arbi wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday was Brendan’s birthday AND first day on set for Batgirl!!!”

“Happy Anniversary, freroooo!!!”

Instagram of Adil El Arbi

In the upcoming HBO Max Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace as the title character, Fraser plays Firefly, a longtime Barman villain who enjoys setting things on fire.

Fraser also appears in the HBO Max series Doom Patrol as Robotman, a DC Comics hero, and Batgirl is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2022.

Batgirl is directed by El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of Bad Boys For Life, with a script by Christina Hodson, who has previously worked on Birds of Prey, The Flash, and Bumblebee.

Kristin Burr, who has worked on Cruella de Vil and Christopher Robin, will direct.

JK Simmons is set to play Commissioner Jim Gordon, a role he previously played in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Jacob Scipio of Bad Boys For Life is set to play an unspecified role in the film.

Deadline broke the news of Fraser’s casting as Firefly.

Adil El Arbi (@adilelarbi) shared a post.

The plot of the film is unknown; Batgirl was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane, but Barbara Gordon, Gordon’s daughter, took over the role in 1967.

Barbara is the most well-known Batgirl, but Helena Bertinelli, Cassandra Cain, and Stephanie Brown have all played the role.

Garfield Lynns, also known as Firefly, is a sociopathic pyromaniac who first appeared in 1952, though his most well-known incarnation didn’t appear until the 1980s.

Lynns was played by Andrew Dunbar in an episode of Arrow, and Michelle Veintimilla played Bridgit Pike in Gotham.

Fraser is best known for his hit songs from the 1990s and 2000s, such as The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and Journey to the Center of the Earth.

