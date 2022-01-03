While filming ‘Bring it On,’ Jesse Bradford and Eliza Dushku were arrested and detained in Mexico.

While filming ‘Bring it On,’ Jesse Bradford and Eliza Dushku were arrested and imprisoned in Mexico.

Some may recall seeing Bring It On in the early 2000s.

The film has a sizable fan base, and the cinematic world continues to expand.

The film was a breakthrough role for a couple of the actors.

Other actors have had an unusual experience while filming.

Two of them had been arrested in Mexico prior to the scene.

Bring It On is one of many films that has interesting stories about what happened during production.

According to BuzzFeed, director Reed revealed an incident involving a couple of his young cast members to an interviewer.

Dushku and Bradford are said to have crossed the Mexican border with a few other cheerleaders from the movie.

The group had gone out to party only to end up in jail, where they had to bail themselves out, according to reports.

The event occurred just before the stars were set to film a scene.

Reed elaborated,

“It’s all true.

They had barely made it to set for one of the outdoor scenes — I believe it was the car wash scene — and all of that information was kept from me because why would I want to fill my head with such nonsense? The actors made it to set and were shooting.

I didn’t realize there was such an amazing story until after the fact.”

The authorities’ reasons for detaining the actors are unknown.

Entertainment Weekly quoted Bradford as saying:

“I’m going to keep the details of how and why a secret, but suffice to say, we were arrested.”

We had to explain what happened to a judge — and I use that term loosely — and he let us go… They said one of the producers, Max Wong, had to bail us out, but I don’t think any of them knew what happened until much later.”

Bring It On is a teen comedy from the year 2000 about cheerleaders.

Torrance, a high school senior, is the protagonist, and her team is vying for a second national championship.

She holds auditions for a new cheerleader soon after she becomes the captain of the Toros.

Missy joins the squad, but she informs Torrance that their cheerleader routine is a plagiarized copy of another group’s.

She needs to come up with an original routine before the competition.

They face the Clovers, who have vowed to defeat the Toros.

Reed, Peyton

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“True story. It was before one of the outdoor scenes — I think it was the car wash scene — they had barely made it to set and all that information was kept from me because, why fill my head with such nonsense? The actors made it to set and were shooting. It was only after the fact I learned there was such an amazing story.”

“I’m gonna blur the details of how and why, but needless to say, we got arrested. We had to go in front of a judge — I use that term loosely here — and explain what happened, and he let us go … They said that one of the producers, Max Wong, had to bail us out, but I don’t think any of them knew what happened until well after the fact.”