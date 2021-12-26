While filming ‘Carrie,’ Sissy Spacek slept in the famous Bloody Prom Dress for three days.

During the filming of ‘Carrie,’ Sissy Spacek slept in the famous Bloody Prom Dress for three days.

Sissy Spacek is a legendary actress who has played everything from a pig-blooded teen to the daughter of a coal miner.

Her dedication to her roles is a big part of why she’s so successful.

Many actors alter their routines or diets in preparation for roles, but Spacek took her role as Carrie to new heights.

Carrie is a horror film from 1976, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

Fans couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Carrie after Spacek’s incredible performance in the box office smash.

She was not, however, the first choice for the part.

During her audition and filming, the now 71-year-old had to give it her all.

Carrie is a classic horror film about a quiet, lonely adolescent named Carrie White.

After school bullies push her too far during the senior prom, her telekinetic abilities are revealed.

Carrie gave Spacek a big boost in her career, and it was one of her first big roles.

The honor, on the other hand, was well-deserved.

During filming, the Texas native slept in the infamous bloody prom dress.

Spacek had a trailer towed behind MGM Studios so she could sleep in the fake-blood-soaked dress for three days while filming Carrie, according to Vulture.

Spacek responded, “It’s got to match.” Co-star PJ Soles even complimented her on how “amazing” she was for wanting to “sleep in that sticky, icky stuff.”

Sissy Spacek talks about (hashtag)TheOldManAndTheGun, ‘Carrie’ fans, Seventies filmmaking, and more on Twitter: https:t.co4ELx7KK0ZBpic.twitter.comeRQcRmczTq

If sleeping in a fake-blood-covered gown wasn’t enough, Spacek’s commitment to the role of Carrie White began long before she was cast in the lead role.

In the 1976 film Carrie, director Brian De Palma intended to cast Amy Irving as Sue, the nice girl from the movie.

Spacek’s commitment to the role and unusual wardrobe choice for her audition, on the other hand, tipped the scales in her favor.

Spacek’s presence at the audition was purely coincidental.

Only because her husband, Carrie set designer Jack Fisk, asked De Palma to let Spacek read for the part, did it happen.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.