While filming ‘Clueless,’ Paul Rudd was once shot at in an armed robbery.

During the filming of ‘Clueless,’ Paul Rudd was shot at by an armed robber.

Even our favorite celebrities, like us, can be victims of crime.

Paul Rudd was a working actor in Los Angeles before becoming People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Rudd was confronted by an armed gunman while filming Clueless in the city, who threatened to shoot him unless he gave him money.

When Rudd first arrived in Los Angeles, he wasn’t a fan.

After all, the Captain America: Civil War star once scraped together just enough money to rent an apartment.

He had to make do with what he had because he didn’t have any furniture.

Rudd once said on Late Night with Seth Meyers, “I found a mattress out by the dumpster.”

“I thought to myself, ‘Wow, free mattress.’ So I just took it up to my room and slept on it.”

I awoke the next morning with red bumps all over my body.

“How’s that for’sexiest man on the planet?'”

Rudd would later make a name for himself in Hollywood by appearing in films such as Clueless.

However, even after landing the part, the city of Los Angeles was not kind to the actor.

Eventually, the actor would be threatened by a gunman.

Rudd wasn’t having much of a good time in the city already.

Getting mugged at gunpoint, on the other hand, exacerbated his already difficult situation.

Rudd went to Jerry’s Deli with a friend for lunch while filming Clueless.

When Rudd returned to his car, a stranger grabbed him and attempted to extort money from him.

In a resurfaced interview with GQ, Rudd recalled the incident.

“This is a real gun,” the robber warned Rudd, according to Rudd’s memory.

“‘Be on the lookout, because I’m going to f******* kill you.'”

Despite Rudd’s assurances that he believed the robber, the robber wanted to be sure.

Before firing the gun, the gunman said, “You don’t think it’s a real gun.”

Rudd’s hair was sliced by the bullet.

Rudd said, “I just remember the sound of it.”

“I recall seeing a lot of people in the parking lot freaked out.

But I’ve recently become very calm.”

Rudd didn’t have any cash on him at the time, so all he had was his backpack to offer the robber.

Rudd’s backpack was taken by the robber before fleeing the scene.

“Then the next day, I had to go to work,” he explained.

“It was quite a spectacle…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.