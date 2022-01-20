While filming ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ Jensen Ackles reveals how he won over ‘introvert’ Michelle Williams.

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane.

Jensen Ackles reminisced about his time on the set of Dawson’s Creek, and he had nothing but praise for his trip to Capeside.

In the sixth and final season of the beloved teen drama, which aired from 2002 to 2003, the 43-year-old Supernatural alum joined the cast.

“By the time I got there in season 6, everyone had kind of found their foothold,” the Texas native reflected on the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast on Tuesday, January 18.

“The rocky aspects of on-set dating had mellowed out a bit.”

It was a little more settled because everyone knew where they belonged.”

When host Michael Rosenbaum asked Ackles who among the cast members he was closest to, the Boys actor only had praise for his former co-stars.

“Josh [Jackson] and I spent a lot of time together,” he recalled.

“Kerr Smith was outstanding.”

Ackles said he didn’t work with James Van Der Beek much, but that he was “very nice,” and that “Katie [Holmes] was very sweet,” but there was one cast member who was a little more difficult to win over.

The Days of Our Lives star explained, “[Michelle Williams] wasn’t overly welcoming.”

“She was more of a recluse.

You had to work a little harder to gain her respect.”

Ackles spent the majority of his scenes with the 41-year-old Oscar nominee, but she was initially uninterested in conversing.

He told Rosenbaum, 49, that “we’d go back to the cast chairs, and she’d just bury herself in a book.”

“She was never involved in any of the on-set drama.”

Though the two didn’t immediately become friends, things improved after the Blue Valentine actress invited Ackles to meet her at a record store on one of their off days.

When they arrived, the Emmy winner took command, tossing CDs from artists such as the Shins and Spoon into his basket.

“She said, ‘OK, there you go.'”

‘That’s me,’ Ackles said.

“It was her olive branch,” said the narrator.

‘This is what I do if you wanted to get to know me.’

This is your chance to get to know me.’

When he returned to set the next day, the Rust star had finished his audio homework.

