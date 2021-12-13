While filming ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ Kirsten Dunst was ‘Such a Princess.’

‘Interview With the Vampire’ star Kirsten Dunst was ‘Such a Princess’ while filming.

Kirsten Dunst, star of The Power of the Dog, has been an actress for over 30 years.

And, at 39, that means she’s spent the majority of her life working on her career.

She appears to have had some memorable encounters with well-known mentors during that time.

On the set of Interview With the Vampire, Dunst said Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt treated her like their sister.

So, what else did she say about working with them? Does she still find Pitt’s quick peck as repulsive as she did when she was 11?

Dunst spoke to Entertainment Weekly in December 2021 about working with Cruise and Pitt so early in her career.

She revealed that Cruise assisted her in landing the role of Claudia, a lovely little bloodsucker.

“At my last audition, I was the tallest girl.”

“So he made me tuck my legs under so I would appear shorter when he picked me up,” she explained.

“I got the impression he was already thinking, ‘I like this kid.'”

Because the 1994 film was based on Anne Rice’s gothic novel, much of what happens in it could be frightening to some 11-year-olds.

Dunst, on the other hand, said Cruise and Pitt were helpful in that regard.

“They took such good care of me.”

“On set, I felt like a princess,” she revealed.

“The darkness was always countered by Brad [Pitt’s] fart jokes.”

Dunst thought kissing a 30-year-old Pitt on the lips for Interview With the Vampire was gross when she was a kid because he was like an older brother to her.

She hasn’t changed her mind.

“Yeah, it was gross!” Dunst said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

She stated, “I stand by that.”

“If an 11-year-old had said, ‘It was great,’ you’d think, ‘There’s something wrong with this child.'”

But, aside from that disgusting kiss, Dunst waxed poetic about her time on the set of the film.

“That production, that film, was unlike anything I’d ever experienced — maybe Marie Antoinette, because of where we shot,” she said.

Aside from that, they simply don’t make films like that anymore.”

Dunst admitted to being a fan of both Cruise and Pitt before meeting them on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.