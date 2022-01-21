While filming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ a DoorDash Driver Nearly Blew Andrew Garfield’s Cover.

A DoorDash Driver Nearly Blew Andrew Garfield’s Cover While Filming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in Atlanta

Andrew Garfield went to great lengths in Spider-Man: No Way Home to keep his surprise appearance a secret.

A DoorDash driver, however, threw a wrench in the actor’s plans one night while he was in Atlanta filming the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Garfield is recounting the hilarious story behind the interaction now that the majority of the world has seen Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors abound on the internet, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles as Peter Parker.

Everyone involved, including Garfield, has consistently denied the allegations.

Interviewers would ask the actor if he was in the new Spider-Man movie while he was doing publicity for his other projects.

And, as if on cue, he’d deny and deny.

Garfield didn’t reveal his involvement in the MCU film until after it was released in theaters.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Doctor Strange accidentally ripped open the multiverse.

As a result, characters from other universes, including villains from previous Spider-Man films, began to enter the MCU. Later in the film, Garfield and Maguire, dressed as their respective Peter Parkers, appear to assist Holland’s character in saving the day.

Andrew Garfield wins the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

pic.twitter.comZRG6IqXc5r (via @AlwaysElpida)

In the month of January,

In 2021, a DoorDash driver in Atlanta, where Spider-Man: No Way Home was filming, tweeted that he delivered food to Andrew Garfield.

Garfield recounted his version of the story on the Happy Sad Confused podcast a year later.

He explained, “This is my first night in Atlanta.”

“And now I’m at the house where they’re going to put me up, and I ordered takeout.”

It’s my first night there, and it’s fantastic.

Everywhere I go, I get to wear a mask.

I get to put on a hat for the first time.

No one will ever know I’m here, and I’ll keep a low profile.”

“So the [delivery]guy comes to the door… and I’ve got my mask on, my hat on, and I’m like, ‘Thanks, bro.’ And he’s like, ‘I need to see your ID.’ And by the way, he’s kind of like really close to the door, and at this point, I’ve got to go set tomorrow,” Garfield continued.

I don’t want to take the chance of shutting down a Marvel set in the midst of a pandemic.”

“All right, so…

