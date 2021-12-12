While filming the holiday classic, the cast of “Love Actually” lived in a trailer park.

Despite the fact that most of the famous actors in the classic holiday filmLove Actually shot their scenes separately, they grew close during filming.

In fact, in London, they formed their own little community.

The Love Actually cast reportedly lived in a trailer park while filming the movie, according to Bill Nighy.

The Guardian spoke with Bill Nighy, a member of the Love Actually cast, and Richard Curtis, the film’s director and writer, about the production and behind-the-scenes secrets.

“We didn’t all shoot at the same time,” Nighy explained, “but we did have a big trailer park for all the cast.”

“We used to joke about being on Liam Neeson Way, Emma Thompson Road, or Hugh Grant Avenue because there were so many famous people there.”

It was also a diplomatic triumph, as we all had the same size and type of trailer.”

It’s difficult to imagine a trailer park full of celebrities like Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson.

However, we must assume that they had a good time.

And, because Love Actually is made up of ten different stories, it’s great that the cast members who didn’t get to work together got to hang out during their free time.

Because of its ten different love stories, Love Actually already has a large cast.

Richard Curtis, on the other hand, claimed that the original script contained four additional narratives.

“I enjoy multiple storylines,” Curtis said, “but I quickly realized how difficult they are.”

“At first, we had 14 different love stories, but the final product was too long, so four were cut, including two that we had actually shot.”

“One was based on a poster in Alan Rickman’s office of two African women,” the director and screenwriter continued.

They were talking about their daughters’ love lives when the camera went inside the poster.

Another had Emma Thompson’s son getting into trouble at school, with the camera following the strict headmistress home.”

Most Love Actually fans, we’re confident, would not have objected to more love stories and famous cast members.

However, this would have necessitated the rental of a larger trailer park.

With The Guardian, Richard Curtis discussed the casting process for Love Actually.

“We thought we had a good mix of people who were quite famous and those who weren’t,” he explained.

It’s odd how unbalanced everything appears to be…

