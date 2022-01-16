While filming the ‘Horribly Painful’ Eye Clamp Scene in ‘A Clockwork Orange,’ Malcolm McDowell cut his cornea and went temporarily blind.

Malcolm McDowell Sliced His Cornea and Went Blind While Filming the ‘Horribly Painful’ Eye Clamp Scene in ‘A Clockwork Orange’

Some films have such a cultural impact that critics and fans debate them for decades.

A Clockwork Orange, a dystopian crime film released in 1971, is an example of this.

The film, directed by Stanley Kubrick, became well-known not only for its graphic violence, but also for the alleged working conditions of the cast and crew in order to realize Kubrick’s vision.

Malcolm McDowell has spoken out about his experiences while filming several times over the years.

The star of A Clockwork Orange admitted that one scene in particular was excruciatingly painful, causing temporary blindness.

Throughout the first act of A Clockwork Orange, McDowell’s character Alex commits heinous acts of violence.

However, Alex is subjected to the Ludovico Technique, a type of aversion therapy, in one scene.

He had to be strapped into a chair for the intense form of therapy.

He was forced to watch a virtual horrorshow with his eyes clamped open.

Filming the scene turned out to be just as shocking.

In a 2019 essay, McDowell recalled that he had to film the scene while wearing actual eye clamps.

According to The AV Club, he explained:

“During our pre-operation preparation, Stanley showed me a picture of an eye-operation patient with lid-locks on and asked if I wanted that done to me: “Hell, no!” I exclaimed.

So he had a doctor come in to anesthetize my eyes.

However, most eye surgeries are performed with the patient lying on their back, rather than sitting up and watching videos.”

“When we shot it,” McDowell continued, “the lid-locks kept sliding off my eyelids and scratching my cornea.” As the painkiller wore off, the Halloween star became so uncomfortable that he repeatedly slammed his head against the wall.

“Stanley was mostly concerned about when he would be able to get his next shot,” McDowell admitted, despite the trauma.

McDowell isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken about his intense encounters with Stanley Kubrick.

Another of his iconic films, The Shining, is said to have caused star Shelley Duvall to “resent” Kubrick, with the director pushing her to the edge during production.

Her acting abilities were allegedly questioned by the director, who even informed other actors…

