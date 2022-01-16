While filming this role, Lady Gaga required the services of a psychiatric nurse.

In Hollywood, method acting is not a new concept.

While it produces results and aids actors in winning awards and portraying their roles convincingly, it can also have negative consequences.

With her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the recently released House of Gucci, Lady Gaga appears to have taken a page out of the book.

Her portrayal, as effortless as it was, came at a high price.

While filming the role, Lady Gaga reportedly required the assistance of a psychiatric nurse.

Gucci is a well-known high-fashion brand.

However, little was known about the family’s private lives until Scott Ridley decided to make a film detailing exactly what happened and how Gucci came to be the company it is today.

In 1978, Patrizia, an attractive young woman, works at her father’s small trucking company.

She meets Maurizio, the socially awkward heir to the Gucci empire, and pursues him relentlessly, charming him into falling in love with her.

Maurizio’s father, on the other hand, can see through Patrizia’s lies and warns his son against marrying her, threatening to disinherit him if he does.

Maurizio chooses Patrizia and accepts a position with her father’s firm.

When Patrizia becomes pregnant, she sees it as a chance to rejoin the Gucci family.

She reveals her pregnancy to Maurizio’s uncle Aldo.

Aldo becomes enthralled and adopts the young couple.

Rodolfo and his son reconcile before his death, and Rodolfo re-inscribes Maurizio in his will.

He does not, however, transfer the 50% shares to him; instead, Patrizia forges Rodolfo’s signature and transfers the shares to Maurizio.

Maurizio is uninterested in the company, but Patrizia forces him to participate.

She also meets with the other shareholders, Aldo and Paolo, in the hopes of convincing them to sell their shares to her and Maurizio.

Paolo, on the other hand, abandons them.

Following an attempt by the Italian police to apprehend Maurizio for forging his father’s signature, he and his wife flee to Switzerland, where they meet Paola Franchi, an old friend of Maurizio’s.

After a fight with Patrizia, Maurizio decides he’s had enough of his wife’s attempts to control him.

Maurizio begins a relationship with Paola and sends his wife and daughter back to Italy.

He attracts investors but mismanages the business, which enrages Patrizia.

She hires a hitman to assassinate Maurizio in his own home in broad daylight…

