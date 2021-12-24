While filming ‘Titanic,’ Kate Winslet nearly drowned.

For Kate Winslet, filming Titanic was a life-changing experience.

It was the most important film in the prolific actor’s career at the time, and it helped to boost her star power in Hollywood.

On set, she made lifelong friends with James Cameron and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

However, the actual filming of Titanic was a taxing experience for both her mental and physical health.

So much so that Winslet thought she was drowning in one scene when real life imitated art.

Kate Winslet admitted to being intimidated by legendary filmmaker James Cameron when they first worked together.

One of the main reasons why filming on the Titanic was sometimes stressful for the Revolutionary Road actress is her temper.

“He’s got a temper like no one’s business….As it was, the actors got off easy.”

“I think Jim realized he couldn’t yell at us like he did his crew because our performances would be terrible,” Winslet told the Los Angeles Times.

Cameron, on the other hand, was “a really tough nut to crack – there were times I was genuinely frightened of him,” Winslet said.

Winslet was also under some pressure from the film’s production.

“By the end, I was only getting about four hours of sleep a day, whereas Jim was only getting three,” Winslet revealed.

Winslet wasn’t completely unscathed from Titanic, as the shoot left her with several visible scars.

Winslet said, “I chipped a small bone in my elbow.”

“And I had deep bruises all over my arms at one point.”

I had the appearance of a battered wife.”

Winslet, however, was concerned that her life was in danger in addition to her bruises.

The Reader actress recalled a scene in which she and Leonardo DiCaprio were chasing each other through a closed gate.

Winslet would be submerged in the water at some point.

Winslet’s coat, however, became snagged on the gate when it was opened to allow her to exit.

“I was out of breath.”

“I thought I was going to burst,” Winslet admitted.

“And Jim said, ‘OK, let’s go again.’

I didn’t want to be a wimp, so I didn’t voice my displeasure.”

Cameron claimed he had no idea how shaken Winslet was during the scene.

But he also thought the actor wasn’t in any real danger.

“At the time we were filming that scene,” Cameron explained, “I..

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.