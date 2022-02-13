While filming with Tom Holland on ‘Uncharted,’ Tati Gabrielle received the sweetest text from Zendaya.

While filming ‘Uncharted,’ Tati Gabrielle received the sweetest text from Zendaya.

Tom Holland and Tati Gabrielle only met while filming Uncharted together, but they have a long-time mutual friend in Zendaya, Holland’s girlfriend.

Gabrielle revealed in a recent interview that she and the Euphoria star have known each other for years, long before either of them became famous.

Zendaya even sent Gabrielle a sweet text message of encouragement during the filming of Uncharted; here’s what she said.

Gabrielle may be familiar to Netflix subscribers from a few of her previous television appearances.

She is best known for her roles as Prudence in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Marienne in You.

Besides The 100 and The Owl House, the actor has appeared in a number of other shows.

Gabrielle’s first feature film, Uncharted, is her first foray into the world of feature films.

She plays Braddock, a ruthless mercenary who collaborates with Antonio Banderas’s treasure hunter Santiago Moncada.

Braddock and Moncada, like the protagonists Nathan Drake (Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), are after a (dollar)5 billion fortune and will stop at nothing to get it.

Gabrielle admitted to Glamour that she was nervous about her first feature film project.

Thankfully, Holland was there to support her through the ordeal.

Her Uncharted co-star was described as the “sweetest” person she had ever met.

“He’s very silly, goofy, and funny,” she continued.

Gabrielle’s nerves were not only calmed by Holland.

Gabrielle also received a sweet and encouraging text from Zendaya, who she has known since they were both students at Oakland School for the Arts in Oakland, California.

“I went to school with Zendaya!” Gabrielle said.

“While we were filming, Tom was texting her, and she texted me, saying, ‘Hey, he says you’re doing super-awesome! Sending love!'”

Can you hear me saying that (hashtag)UnchartedMovie tickets are on sale now? Get yours now and see it in theaters on February 18th. https:t.coJucn2l6jD6pic.twitter.com3qG2wvFJeT

Gabrielle fought Mark Wahlberg on-screen in Uncharted, but when the cameras were off, he became her mentor.

Wahlberg, who plays Sabrina in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, revealed that he, like Holland, did his best to make the experience less nerve-wracking.

In an interview, she stated:

Throughout the shoot, [he]took me under his wing and provided me with a wealth of information.

Mostly, I want to learn how to carry myself and what I need to know…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

