While Frank Fritz struggles with debt, Mike Wolfe of American Pickers generously donates (dollar)10,000 to tornado relief in Kentucky.

Mike Wolfe, star of AMERICAN PICKERS, generously donated (dollar)10,000 to tornado relief in Kentucky.

His ex-cohost Frank Fritz is in debt, so the gesture is all the more impressive.

Mike, 57, shared a series of photos of the damage caused by the tornado in Kentucky on Instagram earlier this week.

People hugging and property that had been damaged as a result of the natural disaster were captured in the photos.

“Saturday morning changed the lives of thousands of people,” he wrote in the caption, referring to the tornado.

“It’s difficult to comprehend that this was the longest tornado in US history, affecting six states, with Kentucky taking the brunt of the damage.

“The devastation that these tornadoes have wreaked on communities, businesses, families, and individuals is so great that we are learning more about it every hour.”

“This storm has changed families for generations and will continue to do so.”

‘

“From the most basic needs to the most extreme, every donation has a large impact,” the American Pickers star wrote after revealing his generous donation.

“As a gesture of goodwill, @antiquearchaeology is donating (dollar)10,000 to the @unitedwaysoky recovery fund, which will be distributed directly to tornado victims.”

“I’ve always believed that we are here to care for one another, and now is the time when our neighbors most need us,” he said. “There are many ways to help — no matter how big or small.”

To learn how, click the link in my bio.

“May God Bless you and keep you safe.”

Mike’s donation to aid tornado victims comes as his ex-cohost Frank, 56, is struggling with debt.

The Sun exclusively revealed in November that the American Pickers alum owes property taxes on his (dollar)155,000 Iowa farmhouse.

During his time away from the spotlight, the collector resides in a (dollar)155,000 farmhouse in his hometown of Iowa.

According to the Scott County Treasurer’s Office, Frank owes (dollar)1,752 on the house, which includes interest.

On September 1, 2021, the taxes were due.

He also owes (dollar)1,701 for the second half of the yearly payment, which isn’t due until March 1, 2022.

On May 14, 2010, Frank paid $130,000 for the Iowa farmhouse.

Frank owes (dollar)843 in tax debt, including interest, on the adjoining property he bought in 2013 for (dollar)25,000.

On September 1, 2021, another payment was due.

In addition, on March 1, 2022, he must pay (dollar)818.

Frank was last seen on American Pickers in March 2020, when he took a break to recover from back surgery.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.