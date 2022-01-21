While Gary Lineker prepares a feast for Piers Morgan at his opulent London home, he takes a shot at the BBC.

While Gary Lineker prepares a feast for Piers Morgan at his opulent London home, he takes a swipe at the BBC.

PIERS Morgan took a dig at the BBC while having dinner with pal Gary Lineker at his lavish London mansion.

As he slammed the “BBC licence fee,” the TV host revealed how former footballer Gary hosted him for a home-cooked dinner.

Piers, 56, shared a series of photos from his night in with Gary, 61, who wore an apron while preparing prawns and steak.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter smiled for the camera as he stood in the kitchen with his friend, holding a glass of wine and getting ready to eat.

He showed pictures of Gary taking the food out of the oven, as well as how the food had been carefully plated and placed on the table in front of him.

Piers used the meeting to slam the BBC, as his pal Gary is a long-time Match Of The Day host.

“Last night at Gary Lineker’s house, I decided to finally get my BBC licence fee money,” the TalkTV host captioned the Instagram post.

“I must say, Chef Gaz prepared a delectable feast, complete with Gambas al Ajillo and Fillet steak au poivre.

Everything was done by him, and it was all cooked to perfection.

“Then, before the late Leicester result ruined his evening, he proudly displayed his golden boots.”

Overall, it was a fantastic evening.”

“Definitely worth 43p!” he joked at the end of his post.

It comes just days after Piers flaunted his monstrous steak and £70 bottle of wine while making a joke about ‘the most depressing day of the year.’

The Sun columnist took to Instagram to share a photo of his delicious dinner with his 1.8 million followers, noting that it was ‘Blue Monday.’

Piers’ massive steak, surrounded by a salad garnish, huge field mushrooms, and grilled tomatoes, took center stage in the photograph.

The father of four ordered chips as a side dish and a bottle of 2012 Chateau Batailley Grand Cru wine at The Scarsdale Tavern in London’s Kensington.

“On Blue Monday, a lot of happiness-inducing red,” Piers wrote alongside his delectable post.

Fantastic meal at my fantastic local pub.”

Piers’ photo drew a lot of attention from fans, with one writing, “Well Deserved! Come And Rule Our TV Again.”

“You know exactly what to choose, Mr Morgan!! Good to see you back!” said another.

Piers arrived in London on Saturday after a visit to his Beverly Hills villa in the United States.

The star is getting ready…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.