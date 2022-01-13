While hanging out with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and other celebrities, Kanye West and Julia Fox get close.

While hanging out with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and other celebrities, Kanye West and Julia Fox show off their PDA.

During a star-studded date night, Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox flaunted their romance.

During a Wednesday outing in Los Angeles, the couple was seen with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross, and Antonio Brown.

Ross shared a behind-the-scenes look at the “eclectic” group’s hangout at Hollywood hotspot Delilah’s via Instagram.

Madonna sits in the middle of the group and sways to the music in the first video.

The camera pans past her to West and Fox on the couch, who are snuggled up close.

The Uncut Gems actress wraps her arms around the GRAMMY-winning rapper, who has his arms around Madonna’s neck, in the final shot.

Brown, a former NFL player, and Mayweather, a professional boxer, are also pictured with the group.

Fox, 31, and West, 44, were also seen leaving the restaurant together.

The actress looked stunning in a two-piece cropped leather set with matching gloves.

The rapper wore dark washed denim jeans, a hoodie, and black gloves for his “Touch the Sky” performance.

The couple also wore matching outfits on a date night at Craig’s in Los Angeles earlier this week.

During his date night with Julia Fox in Los Angeles, Kanye West signed autographs for fans.

Also this week, Fox discussed her whirlwind romance with West, which began while the two were both in Miami, Florida, over New Year’s Eve weekend.

“For the time being, I’m just living in the moment,” Fox said in an episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits.

“There aren’t any labels on anything.”

None of that is true.

People simply make each other feel better.

It’s a Gemini-Aquarius connection, to be sure.

It gives me a lot of ideas.”

West was also dubbed “a genius” by Fox, who insisted that the romance isn’t out of left field and isn’t a publicity stunt.

“Every single person [West and I] have in common has texted me and said, ‘Oh my god, this makes so much sense,'” she explained.

