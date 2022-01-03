While I was at his house, I was blocked by a man who had been cheating on his wife and then vanished when she went into labor.

If you’ve used a dating app in the last five years, you’ve almost certainly been ghosted.

While most people have the decency to ignore our texts and vanish from our lives, one woman has made our experience look like a walk in the park.

TikToker Cydney Jordan claimed in a viral video that has over 421,000 “likes” that a guy she was dating in 2019 blocked her on all social media platforms while she was STILL at his house.

“I was going out with this guy who seemed nice enough,” the social media star explained while filming herself doing her hair.

He appeared to be in perfect health.

“However, one night we went out to dinner and he was acting incredibly strangely.

“I think we need to leave,” he finally said.

As a result, Cydney suggested that she walk home, as her apartment was only a few blocks away from the restaurant.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The man, on the other hand, insisted on returning to his house as planned.

She claims that when they arrived, the man was still acting strangely, barely speaking to her one minute and then moving the next.

Cydney suggested going to bed because she couldn’t figure out what was wrong, but the man refused and began “pacing” around the kitchen.

“I go to bed around three or four a.m., and this man is gone,” she continued.

“I assumed he’d gone to the bathroom or to his car.”

After some more time had passed, Cydney realized that the guy had completely “fled the scene,” so she texted him to inquire about his whereabouts.

She knew the man had blocked her the second she sent the text because it would have gone through as an iMessage otherwise.

She screamed, “He blocked my number while I was still in his house!”

“He left me a note on his kitchen counter saying that he was married, that his wife was giving birth to their child, and that he was driving back […] to Pittsburgh to give birth to their child.”

While I was still in his house, he blocked my phone number.

He left me a note on his kitchen counter informing me that he was married, that his wife was in labor, and that he was returning to Pittsburgh to give birth to their child.

“This is why you should overly stalk the…,” Cydney added, emphasizing the moral of the story.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.