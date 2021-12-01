While Josh Duggar fights child pornography charges in court, Joy-Anna Duggar shares a sweet video of her son Gideon, 3, eating.

While brother Josh fights child pornography charges in court, Joy-Anna Duggar shares a sweet video of son Gideon, 3, eating.

In the midst of her brother Josh’s child pornography trial, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a sweet video of her son Gideon.

Josh, the former star of Counting On, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of child pornography, and his trial for the charges stemming from his April 2021 arrest began this week.

On Tuesday, Joy-Anna completely ignored the backlash as she filmed her three-year-old son, who she shares with husband Austin Forsyth, eating takeout outside.

She shared a video of Gideon spooning meat and rice into his mouth while sitting on the steps of her wooden porch, next to a takeaway carton.

“Panda on the porch,” the TLC alum captioned the brief video.

Evelyn, a one-year-old daughter of the reality star, is her mother.

On Tuesday, the day Josh’s trial began, many of Joy-Anna’s siblings remained silent on social media.

He was accused of having “the worst of the worst” images that authorities had ever seen.

In May, Homeland Security special agent Gerald Faulkner said downloads from a particular file were “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

The former reality star has been living with third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, who are longtime friends of his parents Jim Bob and Michelle.

On Tuesday, he was seen arriving at the courthouse with his wife Anna, holding hands as they entered.

Jim Bob, 56, claimed in court on Sunday that he couldn’t recall the details of Josh’s previous admissions that he had touched underage girls known as Jane Does 1 to 4, according to People.

Josh confessed to touching minors in the family home between 2002 and 2003, according to Jim Bob, who told police about it in 2015.

Josh admitted to the molestation in a statement on his Facebook page at the time, but he was never charged.

Jill, the former reality star’s estranged sister, and Jedidiah, his brother, will also testify as witnesses in the trial this week, but it’s unclear whether they’ll be testifying for the prosecution or the defense.

Josh’s trial is expected to last until December 3, and he faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

In the midst of it all, his wife Anna gave birth to their seventh child,

