While Kate Middleton is holding a baby girl, Prince William jokes, “Don’t Give My Wife Any More Ideas.”

As Kate Middleton holds a baby girl, Prince William jokes, “Don’t Give My Wife Any More Ideas.”

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Lancashire, England, with her husband on Thursday to meet with staff and families at the Clitheroe Community Hospital.

The mother of three met Trudy and Alastair Barrie, as well as their baby daughter Anastasia, at one point during her visit.

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” Prince William joked as Kate held the adorable little girl in her arms.

When it took Kate a minute to return the little girl to her parents, William chimed in again, “Don’t take her with you.”

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” “Don’t bring her along.”

@john_deehan(hashtag)DukeandDuchessofCambridgepic.twitter.com2rbMebpMQO(hashtag)DuchessofCambridge(hashtag)DuchessofCambridge(hashtag)DuchessofCambridge(hashtag)DuchessofCambridge(hashtag)DuchessofCambridge(hashtag)Duchessof

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, are already members of the royal family.

When asked about baby No. 2 during a public appearance in Bradford, England in January 2020, Kate told a fan in the audience, “I don’t think William wants any more.”

a)

Watch the following video for more from the family:

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Prince William Jokes ‘Don’t Give My Wife Any More Ideas’ as Kate Middleton Holds a Baby Girl