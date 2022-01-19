While Kim Kardashian ‘hires more security,’ Pete Davidson thinks Kanye West’s threats to ‘beat his a**’ are ‘HILARIOUS.’

As Kim Kardashian ‘hires more security,’ Pete Davidson thinks Kanye West’s threats to ‘beat his a**’ are ‘HILARIOUS.’

Kanye West’s threats to “best his a**” are “HILARIOUS,” according to PETE Davidson, as Kim Kardashian has “hired more security.”

In his new song Eazy, which was released last week, the 44-year-old rapper made the threats.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped in his new song with The Game, referring to his ex’s new man Pete, 28.

While Kim, 41, appears to be taking her ex’s threats seriously, Pete, according to reports, regards Kanye’s claims as a joke.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider recently told Page Six.

“Not only that, but he finds the entire [tabloid drama involving him, Kanye, and Kim]to be hilarious.”

“He enjoys it.”

According to the source, the Saturday Night Live comedian is used to attracting media attention for his highly publicized romances in the past.

He does admit, however, that his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has put him under more scrutiny.

“It’s funny to him that the press suddenly wants to know about his every move,” the insider continued.

“The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” another source told the outlet.

Kanye’s diss track isn’t the only thing he’s had to deal with in the last week with Kim.

The rapper also claimed that he was denied entry to Kim’s home and that he was denied entry to his daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party, which he eventually attended.

Kim is taking her ex-boyfriend’s claims and actions seriously, and she has even hired more security.

“Kanye has never been allowed free access to the house since they split,” a source exclusively told The Sun.

That has always been very clear and verbally agreed upon.

“It’s not like he can just walk in.”

He gave her the house in exchange for money.

“No one has the right to just walk in.”

He’s decided to make it a public fight, involving the kids once more.

“Kim is not going to let Kanye back into the house like he did the day he left.”

“She’s hired a new security team – so there was no one with any previous connection to Kanye,” the insider continued.

“She doesn’t want to fight him, but she’s had enough.”

“She’s very concerned and believes she’s being pursued.”

“While Pete is supportive, it is putting a strain on them, and she is concerned that it will ruin their relationship…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.