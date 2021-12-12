While my father was sleeping on the sofa, I discovered my mother and boyfriend kissing – they ran away, got engaged, and had a baby.

We’re in complete shock after one young woman took to TikTok to reveal how she and her boyfriend broke up.

When her boyfriend seemed overly friendly with her mother at the time, this woman had suspicions that something wasn’t right in her relationship.

And she was correct; she caught them kissing one day.

But things got even worse when it was discovered that her mother and boyfriend had been sleeping together for eight months.

When confronted with the situation, the woman’s mother and boyfriend fled together, later getting engaged and having a child.

We’re as surprised as you are, so keep reading to learn more.

“My mum slept with my boyfriend behind my back for 8 months until the day before my 18th birthday, then left with him and has since had a baby and gotten engaged,” the woman explained on TikTok.

“It’s been four years since we’ve had any contact.”

“Here’s the story of how my mother ran off with my boyfriend at the time, got engaged, and had a baby,” she explained.

“It lasted about a year.

“When I first met this person, I was 17 and he was 21.

“I was completely normal, but naive.”

“So about a month into the relationship, this person was staying at my parents’ house, my parents would be making tea, my father works really hard and still does, so he would fall asleep on the sofa, and my mother and boyfriend at the time were supposed to be doing the dishes.”

“Now I just had a gut feeling something wasn’t right; I thought I heard noises, but I wasn’t sure.”

“So I walked down the stairs and found my mother standing on the side of the stairwell with my ex-boyfriend standing between her legs, clearly kissing.”

“Of course, I had a terrible reaction to this.

“I ran upstairs, like something out of a movie; I’d never seen anything like it before, and it was a don’t touch me moment.”

“They both denied everything happened, and they tried to persuade me that I was insane.”

The woman went on to say that her mother and boyfriend tried to persuade her that she was just going…

