While on ‘Desperate Housewives,’ Jesse Metcalfe claims his appearance was “picked apart.”

Jesse Metcalfe claims that his appearance on ‘Desperate Housewives’ was “picked apart.”

The 43-year-old actor, who played teen gardener John Rowland on the ABC series, said in a new interview with Vice’s i-D Magazine that the show’s shirtless scenes put “a lot of pressure” on him.

“Being a sex symbol is very much about the roles that you play,” Metcalfe explained.

“However, many people in the media criticized and mocked my appearance.

It was a lot of pressure to have your shirt off in every episode of Housewives.”

“You have to stay in the best shape you can, and everyone expects you to stay in that shape 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” he continued.

That isn’t a feasible scenario.

That’s why paparazzi sometimes catch actors looking ‘out of shape’ in between projects — they’re taking a break, which includes going to the gym.”

Metcalfe mentioned how taxing working out for a role can be, saying that actors “stay fit” by running their bodies into the ground.

“You can work your body into the ground working out, let alone the other things male actors do to stay in shape,” the actor continued.

With his role on Desperate Housewives, the Fortress actor felt typecast, and he didn’t know what to do after the show ended.

“The industry has a tendency to believe that if you look a certain way, that’s all you have to offer,” he explained.

“At the time, the best thing I could have done was be patient, which I wasn’t.”

I made a string of indie films that bombed, and I should’ve kept my nose clean.

I didn’t know what to do with myself between jobs.”

Metcalfe learned a lot about himself after leaving the show in 2009, forcing him to figure out who he was without the foundation of the long-running series, which first aired in 2004 and ran for eight seasons before ending in 2012, which included “a lot of therapy.”

“It created a lot of personality.”

“I had to look deep within myself and figure out who I was because that’s the foundation,” Metcalfe explained.

