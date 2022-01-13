While picking up Bob Saget’s car from LAX, John Mayer and Jeff Ross get emotional.

While picking up Bob Saget’s car from LAX, John Mayer and Jeff Ross become emotional.

I’m still thinking about this.

While picking up their late friendBob Saget’s Prius at the airport, John Mayer and Jeff Ross were candid — and emotional.

After retrieving the Full House alum’s car at LAX, the Grammy winner, 44, and the comedian, 56, went live on Instagram.

“I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his,” Mayer said from behind the wheel, adding that it was a “good opportunity to say a few things” about Saget.

“Everyone knows Bob’s love for people was universal.”

Several times during the 25-minute Live, the “Gravity” singer sobbed.

“When people say they’re sorry, the thing that keeps coming up is, ‘I loved that guy,'” he said, sobbing.

“Being able to say that is like music.”

‘I adored that guy.’… He had every reason to be cynical, upset, and suspicious.

… But he laughed and spread joy, and his protest against these things’ cruelty was to smile, spread love, and be childlike, innocent, and loving.”

