While reading a sweet bedtime story on TV, Duchess Kate encourages children to overcome their fears.

While reading aloud on the BBC’s CBeebies, Duchess Kategave gives royal fans a glimpse of what bedtime is like for her three children.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, exclaimed, “Wow, what a tale,” during a sneak peek of her appearance on the children’s show shared on Twitter on Friday, February 11.

“Just like our little owl friend Plop, we can all get scared at times.”

The England native sat on a colorful blanket, reading Jill Tomlinson and Paul Howard’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark.

Kate’s appearance on the show took place during National Children’s Mental Health Week.

The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating Children’s Mental Health Week by reading (hashtag)CBeebiesBedtimeStories.

